GOODER AND HARDER: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party Wins Landslide Election. “Have you paid attention to this woman? She’s a budding leftist totalitarian, and New Zealand voters handed her at least three more years of power. Remember, she forced a major gun confiscation program following the Christchurch massacre in 2019, and New Zealand’s coronavirus crackdown this year is perhaps the most draconian of any democracy on earth.”