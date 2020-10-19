October 19, 2020

YEAH, I HAVE FRIENDS LIKE THIS. THE BLOODY IDIOTS ARE WALKING INTO GULAGS AND VENEZUELA-TYPE DEVASTATION BECAUSE ORANGEMANBAD: Hatred of Trump leads to liberal confusion about what to do: Bari Weiss gets it, and she also doesn’t.

And they can’t even say why he’s so bad. In the end, he’s bad because they’ve got to social-signal they’re the “good people.” He’s bad, because they replaced their religious belief with cult-like politics and they have to follow the party line or they’ll break their psyche. Yeah, I’ve got friends like that. Can’t cure them of their illusions, can’t make them grow up. It’s like a defect in the brain.