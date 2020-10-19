October 19, 2020

FILTER: Man denied German citizenship for refusing to shake woman’s hand. “A German court ruled on Friday that a Muslim man who refused to shake the hand of a woman should not receive German citizenship. The 40-year-old Lebanese doctor, who came to Germany in 2002, said he refuses to shake women’s hands for religious reasons. . . . The court found that anyone who refuses to shake hands on gender-specific grounds is in breach of the equality enshrined in the German constitution. In addition, the man’s refusal in this case had the effect of lending validity to a ‘Salafist perspective’ on the social ramifications of relations between men and women.”

I’m sensing a hardening of attitudes in Europe. I suspect this is fallout from Trump’s peace deal, which requires the Saudis, et al., to stop supporting hardline Islamists.