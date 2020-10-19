October 19, 2020

SHUT UP OR ELSE, THEY EXPLAINED: Free speech rally marred by violence as counterprotesters storm event, beat pro-Trump demonstrators. “The conservative group Team Save America organized the event to protest Twitter, which it argues censors free speech. They planned to rally at United Nations Plaza before moving the protest to Twitter’s headquarters a few blocks away. But the event quickly devolved into a shouting match and violence as hundreds of counterprotesters stormed the scene.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Online or offline, the left’s goal is to prevent its enemies from organizing, and to do so by any means necessary. That’s right out of the brownshirt playbook.