October 18, 2020

BIDEN’S SHOOT IN LEG PROPOSAL: Proof He Doesn’t Understand Or Appreciate Police Work.

Biden is suggesting that instead of aiming for a big stationary target like the criminal’s chest, go for a tiny moving target like the leg. In other words, make it more likely that even a sharpshooting officer misses the target.

Joe, it’s real-life, not a crime drama. A cop doesn’t use the lethal force of shooting a criminal unless it’s needed and justified. The gun is not used as a scare tactic; it’s used as a last resort to save lives. Most police officers go through their whole careers of 20, 30, or more years and never discharge their weapons. But there is always a chance of being confronted by a bad guy with a gun.