PUNCHING BACK TWICE AS HARD: Boy, 12, dares to speak up for President Trump in class. Teacher asks student why he supports ‘a racist and a pedophile.’ Bad idea. “Once Jackson’s family found out what went down in his class, they fought back. They contacted a First Amendment attorney and asked the school for an apology, WBZ said — and got one. Jackson told WHDH that the teacher later apologized to him in front of the entire class, and he said that helped.”