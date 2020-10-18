October 18, 2020
HOWIE CARR: Fear and loathing in the Biden Crime Family.
“I have no response.”
That was Dementia Joe Biden’s response Friday when he was finally asked about the devastating expose of his son Hunter’s emails and so much more.
Those revelations included the crack-addled Hunter whining to one of his daughters that he has to pay 50% of all the cash he collects to “Pop,” and that as part of a shady Chinese deal, the so-called “remuneration package” would include “10 held by H for the Big Guy.”
“I have no response,” the Big Guy told a CBS reporter. “It’s another smear campaign, right up your alley.”
But he didn’t deny it. Biden — or more precisely, his keepers — haven’t disputed the veracity of the Biden Crime Family documents, or that they are from Hunter’s laptop. They were obtained legally, after an “inebriated” Hunter abandoned the computer at a repair shop, according to the New York Post.
Plus:
Actually, in the context of the modern-day Ministry of Truth that the alt-left media has become, the Hunter Biden Agonistes are somewhat amusing.
Consider that he shares a first name with Hunter S. Thompson, the so-called gonzo journalist who was, like Hunter Biden, an alcoholic and a drug addict.
In one of his more famous books, Thompson recounts driving a rented car through the Nevada desert while on drugs.
“And suddenly there was a terrible roar all around us and the sky was full of what looked like huge bats, all swooning and screeching and diving around the car.”
Forty years later, Hunter Biden was in a rented car (in which he would later leave a crack pipe) out on the same desert at night, stoned out of his own mind.
“A large barn owl flew over the hood of the car and seemed to follow him … He said that he has no idea whether the owl was real or a hallucination.”
It’s funnier when it’s the other Hunter.