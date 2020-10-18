October 18, 2020

NEO: Hatred of Trump leads to liberal confusion about what to do: Bari Weiss gets it, and she also doesn’t.

It’s pretty apparent that Weiss wrote the piece to appeal to those Jewish Democrats who can hear her and who might not know what’s been going on with the left and what it signifies. And that’s fine. But by demonizing Trump (which perhaps she must do, not only because she believes what she says but also because she thinks the readers to whom she’s appealing believe it, too), she is cutting off the only avenue to buy time for any kind of reversal of the dangerous and alarming trends on the left that she sees and describes so well.

Weiss does not see her own blind spot. Voting for Trump is a bridge too far and she cannot get there – although some people (such as Dave Rubin, for example) have. But I submit that, for now, it’s the sole option open to her and to other “liberal” Democrats.

And time’s a-wasting.

CLARIFICATION AND ADDENDUM:

I want to be very clear: the phenomenon that Weiss describes is neither specific to Jews nor limited to them. It is rife among virtually all liberal Democrats today. Weiss is primarily addressing Jews in her article, but Jews share her sentiments only insofar as they are liberals. American Jews trend liberal, particularly secular and Reform Jews, but Orthodox Jews vote majority Republican, and the more extreme Orthodox groups are more likely to vote Republican. The recent voting behavior of Jews in presidential elections has been at a ratio of a bit more than 2:1, Democrat/Republican.