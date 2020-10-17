October 17, 2020

ANN ALTHOUSE:. “I guess WaPo is conceding that the Hunter Biden material really did come out of his computer. This line is just sitting there: ‘The New York Post published a story based on a trove of leaked emails allegedly found on a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate.’ That’s stood for a day and a half, uncorrected, even though the commenters over there are screaming about it.”

I still see people on Facebook — even some otherwise intelligent libertarians — who are sure that this is all fake, probably from the Russians. Seems unlikely at this point.

Flashback: Russians! Under my bed!