October 17, 2020

DEMOCRAT BOSS LASHES OUT AT HIS PARTY OPERATIVE WITH A BYLINE: Biden Snaps At Reporter For Asking About Bombshell New York Post Reports, Does Not Deny.

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden snapped at a CBS News reporter late on Friday night for asking about the bombshell reports published this week in the New York Post about the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden’s actions as vice president. When asked by Bo Erickson what his response was to the reports, Joe Biden said, “I have no response.” Biden lashed out at the reporter, saying, “I know you’d ask it” and that it was a “smear campaign” that was “right up” the reporter’s “alley,” adding, “those are the questions you always ask.” The New York Post reported that emails obtained on a laptop appeared to show that Joe Biden met an executive at Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company where Hunter Biden served on the board.

Biden snapping at both journalists and voters is a recurring theme of his career:

● Biden calls woman ‘lying dog-faced pony soldier’ at N.H. campaign event.

● How Joe Biden Gets Away With Calling A Voter A Fat, Dumb, Liar.

● Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deploy the Charlottesville hoax to stir up racial pain and anger.

● ‘Classy:’ Joe Biden Snaps At Reporter After Being Asked About Hunter’s Paternity Test.

● Bullying Biden Yells at Fox’s Doocy: ‘Ask the Right Questions!’

● Biden Accused of Sexism After Remarks to Female Moderator.

● Biden Explodes When Confronted On Lying About Charlottesville. Video Proves Biden Wrong.

● Joe Biden Says There Are Three Genders; Grabs Student’s Arm When She Asks ‘What Are They?’

And these classics from the Obama era:

● VP Biden’s Office Apologizes For Locking Reporter In Storage Closet During Fundraiser.

● Vengeance: Biden’s Office Seeks Investigation Into Unfriendly Journalist.

And of course, ground zero, from 1988: Why Joe Biden’s First Campaign for President Collapsed After Just 3 Months.

Last month, the New York Daily News quoted Biden as saying “‘Presidents of the United States should be presidential and lead by example as well as make clear exactly where they stand. Getting down in the gutter where the president does…that’s not the job of the president,’ Biden said. ‘If we were behind a barn somewhere it would be a different thing.’”

Between Biden’s evasiveness over the court packing question and anger at both journalists and reporters, he’s failed at both of his self-stated goals.