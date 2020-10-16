«
October 16, 2020

‘HATE GROUP’ STUDENTS FOR LIFE REJECTED BY U. OF NORTHERN IOWA STUDENT GOV’T. Says one senator: “This is a hate group. This is hate speech. This is hateful rhetoric that is infringing on the human rights of healthcare.”

