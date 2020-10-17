October 17, 2020

OCTOBER SURPRISE? Justice Dept. ready to charge Google with monopoly search practices.

Insiders expect the Justice Department to charge Google with violating antitrust laws this week, in what would be the biggest such action against a U.S. tech company in two decades. But questions still swirl around how broad and tight Justice’s case will be.

Why it matters: The suit against Google will focus on monopolistic behavior, but it’s also likely to be the last chance for the Trump Administration to act against the tech giants it blames for anti-conservative bias before an election that could oust it.