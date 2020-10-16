October 16, 2020

REALCLEARINVESTIGATIONS: Joe Biden’s Boosters Wrote His Prodigal Son’s Entire Resume. “That the 50-year-old Hunter has been trading on his Democratic father’s political influence his entire adult life raises legal questions about possible influence-peddling, government watchdogs and former federal investigators say. In addition, the more than two-decades-long pattern of nepotism casts fresh doubt on Joe Biden’s recent statements that he ‘never discussed’ business with his son, and that his activities posed ‘no conflicts of interest.’ . . . While most of the attention on Hunter has focused on his dealings in Ukraine and China when his father was in the White House, he also cashed in on cushy jobs and sweetheart deals throughout his dad’s long Senate career, records reveal.”