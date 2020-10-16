«
»

October 16, 2020

IT’S JUST THE LITERAL VERSION OF WHAT POLITICIANS USUALLY DO: Cunningham’s Mistress Donated to Campaign Around Time of Sexual Encounter. “Senate Dem hopeful slept with Army vet’s wife then cashed campaign checks.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:31 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.