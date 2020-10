HOWARD KURTZ: Why Twitter and Facebook squelching the Hunter Biden story backfired. “Twitter chief Jack Dorsey admitted in a tweet that the company’s conduct–censoring stories and locking accounts with little public explanation–was ‘unacceptable.’ You got that right, Jack. But then he didn’t do anything to fix it, apparently viewing the self-inflicted wound as just a PR problem. Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans plan to subpoena Dorsey next week.”