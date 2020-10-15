October 15, 2020

C-SPAN’S STEVE SCULLY SUSPENDED INDEFINITELY AFTER ADMITTING TO LYING ABOUT TWITTER ‘HACK.’

I was honestly surprised to see C-Span go on the record as believing that Scully’s account was “hacked” after the Joy Reid, Anderson Cooper, Anthony Weiner incidents:

But then, a lot of blue-checks went on the record claiming Scully’s innocence: C-SPAN suspends Steve Scully for lying about hacking claim (as blue check journo defenses quickly age horribly).

Meanwhile, CNN’s Brian Stelter is shocked – shocked! – to discover gambling going on in Rick’s Café:

That’s quite a take from Stelter considering that Dan Rather is a regular guest on his curiously-named “Reliable Sources” segment on CNN. And Scully will also likely bounce back; as Jamie Weinstein tweeted today, “We all know how this ends: The Steve Scully Report weekdays at 9pm on MSNBC.”