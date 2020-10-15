October 15, 2020

DEMOCRATS: Mark Kelly campaign spokesman apologizes for calling cops ‘worthless f—ing pigs.’

Related: C-SPAN suspends Steve Scully after he admits lying about Twitter hack. A friend on Facebook comments: “He burned a bunch of ppl who backed him. Even so, he’s going to keep his job for the long haul. Such is life inside the beltway.”

Plus:

The great lesson of the Trump era is that pretty much all of the “nonpartisan” institutions are filled with corrupt, partisan hacks. Who are all on the same team, regardless of what flag they fly.