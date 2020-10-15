October 15, 2020

THAT’S WHAT XI SAID: Daryl Morey stepping down as Houston Rockets GM, sources say. “Under Morey, the Rockets have the league’s longest consecutive playoff appearance streak with eight — advancing in the Western Conference playoffs in each of the past four years. Nevertheless, his final season on the job became engulfed in scrutiny after a tweet supporting freedom in Hong Kong led to China pulling the NBA off its airwaves and suspending sponsorship agreements with the league. China returned the NBA to its airwaves for the first time during the NBA Finals.”