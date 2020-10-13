October 13, 2020

IT’S COME TO THIS: Pelosi Calls CNN ‘Apologists’ For Republicans In Heated Interview With Wolf Blitzer.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi slammed CNN and anchor Wolf Blitzer in an interview Tuesday when he pressed her on passing a coronavirus stimulus package.

In the interview, Blitzer pressed Pelosi on why she would not accept the $1.8 trillion dollar deal the White House and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had proposed. She responded by saying it is still not enough money. Blitzer then went on to read a tweet from Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna which urged Pelosi to take the deal from the White House.

“I don’t know why you’re always an apologist and many of your colleagues are apologists for the Republican position … Ro Khanna, that’s nice. That isn’t what we’re going to do,” Pelosi said to Blitzer in response.