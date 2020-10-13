October 13, 2020

THE REAWAKENING OF THE BLACK GUN-RIGHTS MOVEMENT. New video from Reason TV:

As Larry Correia wrote in June, when Joe Biden’s rioters were in full flight, “Liberal ‘allies’ are quick to call gun nuts the bad guys, but we’re not trying to disarm people. We want everybody to be able to defend themselves. It’s a common thing to see some meme on the internet, showing a black family shooting or posing with their guns, with some caption like ‘bet this offends the NRA’, which is liberal projection, because in reality in my social circles everybody is like, ‘f**k yeah, good for them’. And the harshest complaints I’ve seen have been about trigger finger discipline or lack of eye protection. My side isn’t the one that wants the state to have a monopoly on force. We know the 2nd is for everybody, regardless of skin color or where you live. You f**kers are the ones who keep declaring we can’t fight the government with AR-15s because they have tanks and nukes, but then you bumbling f**kheads try it by throwing rocks?”