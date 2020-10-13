October 13, 2020

ST. JOHN’S TO ACADEMIC FREEDOM (AND CITY): DROP DEAD. After investigating Prof. Richard Taylor for a history question vaguely having to do with slavery, St. John’s, located in Queens, has now told other history profs they can’t even invite him be a guest speaker on the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Taylor was a 9/11 first responder, spending 700 hours at Ground Zero, including digging through the rubble for bodies, and has spoken on it before. No shame at St. John’s, I guess.