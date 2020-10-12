October 12, 2020

RIP: Roberta McCain, Mother of Late Sen. John McCain, Dies at 108.

Exit quote from the Washington Post’s obit: “In her 90s, Mrs. McCain spent three hours each Tuesday morning at the National Gallery of Art or the Freer Gallery of Art, whose collection of Chinese porcelain she particularly admired. Asked by Vogue to explain her longevity, good health and general fearlessness, she shrugged. ‘I don’t do anything I’m supposed to do. I don’t exercise and today, I’ve already eaten a half a box of caramel popcorn,’ she told the magazine. ‘Honey, I’ve had a dream life, and it was all luck.’”