October 13, 2020

MARK STEYN: When Woke Puts You to Sleep.

The non-homicidal side of wokeness is, alas, incredibly boring. Even as the hospitality industry collapses around the western world, a new hotel has opened in Washington, DC to “celebrate female empowerment”. Is that what you’re looking for on your next business trip? The hotel restaurant (see top right) is dominated by “a massive pointillist portrait of late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that’s made out of 20,000 hand-painted tampons (the release notes organic tampon company CORA donated them all).”

I’m relieved by that parenthesis. Don’t you hate it when you go out for dinner and the floor-to-ceiling portrait of a recently deceased judge is made of non-organic tampons?

Does anyone on the planet still get excited by this butt-numbingly tedious crapola? Is there anything more sleep-inducing than corporate wokeness?