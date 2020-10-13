October 13, 2020

BECAUSE THEY’RE WOKE IDIOTS? Why are woke idiots attacking Gal Gadot? Daft identitarians are outraged that the Israeli actress has been cast as Cleopatra.

Social-justice crusaders are enraged that Israeli actress Gal Gadot has been cast as Cleopatra in an upcoming film. They say a person of colour – perhaps an Egyptian or an Arab – should play the role instead. Apparently this would be more realistic and not involve ‘cultural appropriation’.

The main problem with this criticism is that Cleopatra herself was actually from Europe. The briefest Google search would have revealed to these furious tweeters that she was, in fact, a Macedonian Greek.