October 12, 2020

JEFF DUNTEZ: Adam Schiff Favors Ending Small State Voting Rights – and That’s Just the Beginning. “Removing the Electoral College (in favor of a popular vote) is serious, like a magnitude 10 earthquake serious. I won’t here go into how the Electoral College functions, suffice it to say that the majority of the votes cast throughout the physical United States would NOT count. Elections would be mostly determined by the votes of five big states New York, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Illinois. For example, in 2016, Hillary won those five states by a total of 8.4 million. Trump one the rest of the country by 5.5 million. If the electoral college is eliminated, the 45 smaller states will no longer matter to national candidates.”