October 11, 2020

THIS APPEARS AT LAWFARE, WHERE THEY’VE BEEN KICKING AND SCREAMING SHAMEFULLY NONSTOP SINCE NOVEMBER OF 2016. The Powerful Norm of Accepting the Results of a Presidential Election.

I think that contemporary political culture got a major dose of poison when Al Gore un-conceded after giving up the race to George W. in 2000. He let his crew talk him into mounting a challenge because he lacked the character to do the right thing. It’s too bad, as his original concession was quite graceful. The Lawfare piece tries to get by that by congratulating Gore on his second concession, but come on, man. . .