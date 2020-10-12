October 12, 2020

WORRIES BECAUSE TRUMP TOOK A STEROID AND HAS NUCLEAR AUTHORITY.

Well, Kennedy was on a witch’s brew of drugs during the Cuban Missile Crisis, as we’ve known for years, and that didn’t lead to any calls for change. “By the time he was president, he was on ten, 12 medications a day. He was on antispasmodics for his bowel, paregoric, lamodal transatine [ph], he was on muscle relaxants, Phenobarbital, Librium, Meprobomate, he was on pain medications, Codeine, Demerol, Methadone, he was on oral cortisone; he was on injected cortisone, he was on testosterone, he was on Nembutal for sleep. And on top of that he was getting injected sometimes six times a day, six places on his back, by the White House physician, with Novocain, Procaine, just to enable him to face the day.”

NPR’s take on Kennedy: “What a heroic thing this was.”