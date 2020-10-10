October 10, 2020

BOB DOLE WEIGHS IN ON THE “NONPARTISAN” COMMISSION ON PRESIDENTIAL DEBATES:

One legacy of the Trump era is that just about every single “nonpartisan” institution has turned out to be politicized and corrupt.

