October 9, 2020

SOME PEOPLE — DEMOCRATS — DON’T SEEM TO BUY THE POLLS:

Related thoughts from Ace:

So yeah: Political types whose job it is to state their political opinions and voting intention are still so cowed by anti-Trump peer pressure that they’re lying to their audiences (and editors and publishers) with anti-Trump sounding magazine copy while actually getting ready to pull the lever for Trump.

That makes me think that the Shy Trump Voter effect is very real.

Another point made: If there were a lot of Trump defectors, the media would be profiling them and lionizing them and promoting them 24-7.

But I haven’t seen a single story about Trump 2016-Biden 2020 defectors.

The media hasn’t found any — despite the fact that by announcing that you’re now a full-on Democrat Liberal, you gain employment opportunities and social prestige.

So if the media can’t find any of these people… do they even exist?

One more point, from Vashta Nerada:

Biden is so far ahead, he is campaigning in states Clinton won in 2016.

What’s the story among the people you know? Do you know any Trump-to-Biden flippers?

How many NeverTrump to Reluctant Trump Voters do you know? How many Reluctant Trump Voters to Enthusiastic Trump Voters do you know?