October 9, 2020
SOME PEOPLE — DEMOCRATS — DON’T SEEM TO BUY THE POLLS:
Related thoughts from Ace:
So yeah: Political types whose job it is to state their political opinions and voting intention are still so cowed by anti-Trump peer pressure that they’re lying to their audiences (and editors and publishers) with anti-Trump sounding magazine copy while actually getting ready to pull the lever for Trump.
That makes me think that the Shy Trump Voter effect is very real.
Another point made: If there were a lot of Trump defectors, the media would be profiling them and lionizing them and promoting them 24-7.
But I haven’t seen a single story about Trump 2016-Biden 2020 defectors.
The media hasn’t found any — despite the fact that by announcing that you’re now a full-on Democrat Liberal, you gain employment opportunities and social prestige.
So if the media can’t find any of these people… do they even exist?
One more point, from Vashta Nerada:
Biden is so far ahead, he is campaigning in states Clinton won in 2016.
What’s the story among the people you know? Do you know any Trump-to-Biden flippers?
How many NeverTrump to Reluctant Trump Voters do you know? How many Reluctant Trump Voters to Enthusiastic Trump Voters do you know?
Indeed. If Trump wins despite the polls – and my gut says he will, though my gut’s track record is imperfect — then this is why.