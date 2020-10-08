October 8, 2020

WHAT COULD GO WRONG? New Consumer Alert on Yelp Takes Firm Stance Against Racism.

Communities have always turned to Yelp in reaction to current events at the local level. As the nation reckons with issues of systemic racism, we’ve seen in the last few months that there is a clear need to warn consumers about businesses associated with egregious, racially-charged actions to help people make more informed spending decisions. Yelp’s User Operations team already places alerts on business pages when we notice an unusual uptick in reviews that are based on what someone may have seen in the news or on social media, rather than on a first-hand experience with the business. Now, when a business gains public attention for reports of racist conduct, such as using racist language or symbols, Yelp will place a new Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert on their Yelp page to inform users, along with a link to a news article where they can learn more about the incident.

Found via Ian Miles Cheong, who tweets, “I can’t see this being abused at all.” I hope Yelp is prepared for the onslaught of lawsuits from business owners that is sure to follow this decision as it’s rolled out.