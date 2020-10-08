October 8, 2020

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROPHECY:

The DNC-MSM will of course let Biden get away with this. As Stephen Miller wrote last month in Spectator USA, “So why the tepid treatment of Biden by the media? It must go beyond simple bias or personal animosity for the current President. For almost four years now, journalists have shamed their colleagues and themselves over what I will call the ‘but her emails’ dilemma. Those who reported dutifully on the ill-timed federal investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private server and spillage of classified information have been cast out and shunted away from the journalist cool kids’ table…The journalist who asks the question that makes Uncle Joe stroke out at the podium would be treated as a professional leper. No book deals. No CNN or MSNBC contributor contracts. No cocktail parties.”

Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and it all makes sense.