October 7, 2020

LIFE IN THE 21ST CENTURY: Scrap the Small-Block V-8 Swap and Sub in This Literal Tesla Crate Motor. “Literally, that’s what this wonderful creation is. A crated electric motor. Even better, it’s a bolt-in setup gunning to replace one of the most common crate engine choices out there, GM’s small-block V-8. That is because the EV West Tesla powertrain bolts up to small-block V-8 engine mounts and can be hooked up directly to a driveshaft, so you can fit it into your small-block V-8 project and keep your rear axle as-is.”