THE SCIENCE IS SETTLED. BELIVE IN SCIENCE. CDC reverses again, now says Covid-19 is ‘sometimes’ airborne. “For the third time in less than a month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has altered its guidance on how Covid-19 spreads. The agency said Monday that airborne transmission is possible, but that it’s not the most common way the virus travels from person to person — a position that was published and then removed from its website in September.”