October 5, 2020

SEATTLE GETS WOKE, GOES BROKE: Boeing to Move All 787 Dreamliner Production to South Carolina. “Consolidating Dreamliner production in South Carolina would mark another step in the shift of the U.S. aerospace industry to southern states from the West Coast. Companies have already shed thousands of jobs in California while states including the Carolinas, Florida and Alabama have attracted aerospace businesses with less-clogged infrastructure and cheaper, nonunionized labor, including an Airbus SE assembly plant in Mobile, Ala.”

Also, no riots or commie legislators.