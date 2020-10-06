October 6, 2020

«
KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Mainstream Media Covering Trump Needs to Swap Diapers for Big Boy Pants. “What’s been going on since Sunday is more pathetic than media malpractice. It’s a gaggle of emotional midgets in the midst of a snot-bubbling, diaper-filling tantrum that is utterly contemptible. I might be just a little sympathetic to it if they hadn’t been doing it for four years already. We’re beyond ‘Boy Who Cried Wolf’ at this point, we’re in ‘let these miserable little brats cry themselves dry’ territory now.”

