October 3, 2020

ROGER SIMON: Why Trump Contracting COVID-19 Will Reelect Him.

On the surface, Biden is rather like a middlebrow Sinclair Lewis character version of Yasser Arafat, telling one thing to moderate Democrats and another thing to progressives, the AOC/Bernie crowd. Only Joe has to deal with both sides in English while lucky Yasser could switch back and forth between Arabic and English.

Joe’s refusal to answer whether or not he would pack the Supreme Court is a perfect representation of who he is—a confused coward who happens to be running for president.

Nevertheless, if we are to believe the polls (and I don’t, really, but arguendo…) Biden enjoys a sizable lead a month off from the election.

This can largely be ascribed to the mainstream media whose hatred for Trump was manifest the moment he rode down the escalator to announce his candidacy.

Almost simultaneously, if you think about it, a cabal of intelligence and FBI agents, evidently with the approval of the previous administration, began a treasonous attempt to prevent Trump’s election or, failing that, to discredit him. Then came the impeachment trial over Ukraine when it was Biden & Son who deserved to be impeached for their activities in that country.

All of this has resulted in an unprecedented level of hate and vengeance in our country that seems unending.

But as with the French Revolution, eventually these things go too far and burn out. Now we have reached a kind of apotheosis of hate that portends some kind of ending.

With Trump contracting the sometimes fatal disease that has been plaguing the planet, Twitter and other sources were littered with people (leftists of course) not wishing him well (like decent grown-ups) but wishing he die.

This started not more than an hour, or was it minutes, after it was announced Trump had contracted the disease. These leftists included leaders of the Democratic Party and, needless to say, well-known cable TV pundits, many of them filthy rich and hypocritical beyond belief.

Over the last few years, Trump has frequently been accused of “going too far.” This would be the end. But it is the left that has now gone too far, lusting for death—and the whole world is/was watching.

They are the new Robespierres and they are headed for their own self-inflicted, metaphorical guillotines.

In the aftermath of Trump’s contracting COVID-19, they are reelecting him.