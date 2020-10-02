October 2, 2020

JUSTICE: Michigan State Supreme Court strikes down Whitmer’s emergency powers.

In a landmark ruling with far-reaching implications, the Michigan Supreme Court decided Friday that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer violated her constitutional authority by continuing to issue orders to combat COVID-19 without the approval of state lawmakers.

The court, in its 71-page ruling, found that Whitmer did not have authority after April 30 to issue or renew any executive orders related to the pandemic under the 1976 Emergency Management Act.

The justices also found Whitmer did not possess the authority to exercise emergency powers under the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act because the act violates the Michigan Constitution.