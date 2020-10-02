October 2, 2020

MORE NEWS: Breaking: VP, wife test negative for COVID-19; Update: Trump physician says president, FLOTUS “both well.” “With the Trumps sidelined for at least a week and probably two after their positive test, Pence will face pressure in both directions. The campaign will want him to pick up the slack on events to replace Trump. However, continuity-of-government risks will likely keep Pence close to home in case Trump’s case gets more serious. Pence will likely err on the side of caution.”