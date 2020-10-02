October 2, 2020

YOU WANT TO KNOW THE JOKE WITH THIS? Media Plays Game With White Supremacy.

No, seriously. It’s very funny. They’ve convinced themselves that people only voted for Trump because they are White Supremacists. (This is crazy cakes, considering who Trump is, and what he does. But we know they have no clue who we are or why we do what we do.) So by denouncing Trump as a white supremacist, they’re hoping to discredit him before undecideds, while by making him repeat he isn’t over and over again, they hope to separate him from his base.

Now they’re running around demanding that random conservatives on social media “denounce white supremacy.” because they think this will sow dissension on the right….

Seriously. If these people even had a clue of the general direction in which sanity and reality reside, they’d be really dangerous.