October 2, 2020

IN THE FUTURE WE’LL ALL BE WHITE SUPREMACISTS FOR FIFTEEN MINUTES. IN THE DERANGED RHETORIC OF THE LEFT: Proud Boys Founder Announces He’s Suing Biden, CNN and ‘Reporters Who Call Multiracial Patriotic Group White Supremacists and Nazis’.

I don’t know anything else about the group than what’s in that post, but considering the left’s record which has decided: we’re all following Qanon (I actually had to ask a friend what that was the first time someone accused me of this) and we all get everything from Fox News (these days? really?) and we’re all racist, sexist and homophobic (there’s at least a wikipedia page claiming that for me and my friends) … well. I’m not disposed to believe their demonization of any group without proof.