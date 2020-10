OH, FER CHRISSAKES: You’d think a Harvard Law Professor would know how to style a complaint and name the appropriate parties from whom he seeks libel damages…but this is the Ivy League, where skill and understanding take a back seat to political litmus tests and identity politics.

Which reminds me: Which Yale Law School graduate and failed Presidential candidate and her surrogates convenienttly forgot how the Constitution works? Here’s a clue: “She got more votes!”