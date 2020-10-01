October 1, 2020

EPIC: TED CRUZ DEMOLISHES CNN’S FREDO CUOMO IN 20-MINUTE BRAWL. “Cuomo eventually steered the rhetorical cage match to a conclusion and on the liberal media-fueled fear Trump won’t leave office if he loses, but in the final few moments on COVID, he falsely claimed that Biden never called the administration’s China travel ban ‘xenophobic.’ Seeing as how he bet Cruz dinner that Biden never said that, the Texas junior senator should start looking at restaurants as, despite claims from so-called fact-checkers, Biden did say it.”