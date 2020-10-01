October 1, 2020

LONGTERM LOCKDOWNS WERE A TERRIBLE IDEA: Lockdowns Intended To Preserve Our Health Are Making Us Poorer and Angrier: Even as the economy recovers, pain from the COVID-19 lockdowns still lingers. “Half of Americans who lost their job because of the pandemic are still out of work, and the resulting damage to finances falls hardest—as you might expect—on lower-income people who have little cushion against hard times. That’s something to keep in mind as politicians contemplate renewed restrictions, especially given the potential for economic pain to worsen already-simmering social tensions.”

It’s almost as if some politicians want us to be poorer and angrier.