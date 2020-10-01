October 1, 2020

JUSTICE: Man charged in ambush shooting of 2 Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deonte Lee Murray is also believed to be involved in a Sept. 1 carjacking and robbery that occurred prior to the shooting. He was arrested in connection with that incident on Sept. 15.

He was charged with carjacking, second-degree robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm and attempted murder in the carjacking incident.

Ballistics testing of the gun discarded during the pursuit showed it was the one used in the attack on the deputies, LASD Homicide Bureau Captain Kent Wegener said. He also noted that the gun held eight rounds, five short of its capacity, and that five rounds had been fired at the deputies.

He also faces allegations of association with a criminal street gang and discharging a rifle inflicting great bodily injury in the carjacking incident.

Investigators later linked Murray to the shooting of the deputies and charged him, authorities said.

No motive for the shooting was given, other than “the fact that he hates police officers and he wants them dead.” said Wegener.