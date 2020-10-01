October 1, 2020
IT’S AN AMAZING ACCOMPLISHMENT: Biden Can’t Name Single Law Enforcement Group That Supports Him.
And it’s compounded by the fact that civil liberties people hate Kamala Harris for her prosecutorial overreach and misconduct.
IT’S AN AMAZING ACCOMPLISHMENT: Biden Can’t Name Single Law Enforcement Group That Supports Him.
And it’s compounded by the fact that civil liberties people hate Kamala Harris for her prosecutorial overreach and misconduct.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.