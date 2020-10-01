«
October 1, 2020

IT’S AN AMAZING ACCOMPLISHMENT: Biden Can’t Name Single Law Enforcement Group That Supports Him.

And it’s compounded by the fact that civil liberties people hate Kamala Harris for her prosecutorial overreach and misconduct.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 am
