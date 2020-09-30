September 30, 2020

WE’RE PUTTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER: AC/DC Confirm Reunion, ‘Pwr Up’ Album on the Way. “After several days of online hints and teasers, Australian high-volume rockers AC/DC have confirmed their return to active duty by announcing that veteran singer Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams have rejoined the band after several years’ absence. A new photo of the band finds them looking older but energized, with lead guitarist Angus Young, now 65, still rocking the schoolboy outfit.”