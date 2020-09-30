September 30, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Please God Let the Next 2 Debates Die In a Fire and Spare Us All. “That’s an ongoing problem of mine with modern presidential debates — the questions are always on topics that the Democrats want to make important whether they are or not. Last night it was Trump’s taxes and climate change, for example. There was nothing about the Hillary bombshell from earlier in the day yet Wallace let Biden babble on unchallenged about Trump and Russia.”

Wallace let — encouraged? — Trump to bring out his worst, while also being the best part of Biden’s performance.

But other than that he did a fine job.