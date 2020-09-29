September 29, 2020
NOT A SURPRISE BUT AN OUTRAGE. DRAIN THE SWAMP: It’s no surprise to learn that FBI agents knew about the anti-Trump coup and stayed silent.
A friend of mine says it’s time and past time for heads on pikes. I’m no longer arguing.
