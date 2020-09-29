«
»

September 29, 2020

NOT A SURPRISE BUT AN OUTRAGE. DRAIN THE SWAMP:  It’s no surprise to learn that FBI agents knew about the anti-Trump coup and stayed silent.

A friend of mine says it’s time and past time for heads on pikes. I’m no longer arguing.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:21 am
