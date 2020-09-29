September 29, 2020
A REAL TAX EXPERT, NOT FROM TWITTER UNIVERSITY, SPEAKS: No, You Idiots. That’s Not How Taxes Work. – An Accountant’s Guide To Why You Are a Gullible Moron.
Worth reading, but in my opinion this type of image is why he’s a RETIRED accountant and makes far bigger bucks off fiction:
Trump has those resources. I bet he’s got a room full of accountants, and their leader is probably a grizzled old CPA with an eye patch and a raven who sits on his shoulder. The raven also has an eye patch and an accounting degree. This man has wrestled bears, and he’s going to take advantage of every tax break in the US Code for his client, and do so gleefully, knowing that many of those laws were signed by Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.