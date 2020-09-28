September 28, 2020

WELL, THAT’S ENCOURAGING: Office 365 outage ongoing after roll back fails.

UPDATE: Microsoft Office 365, Azure plagued by disruptions for hours: Many users unable to connect to popular collaboration software, cloud system. “The company initially said it had identified the Office 365 problem it linked to a recent change to the software, and restored an earlier version. That fix, however, failed to restore normal service, the Redmond, Wash.-based company said. About two hours later the company said it was seeing improvements after putting in place mitigation steps.”